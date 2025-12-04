Dhofar – Dhofar Municipality, in cooperation with relevant government agencies, has intensified its campaign to remove illegal land holdings across several wilayats as part of broader efforts to promote organised urban planning, safeguard public property and ensure optimal land use in support of sustainable development.

In Salalah, the campaign has so far led to the removal of 76 violations across multiple sites, with field operations still underway. In Taqah, municipal teams cleared 24 illegal holdings in different parts of the wilayat, while in Al Mazyunah authorities removed 145 violations recorded in various areas and centres where encroachments had been identified.

The municipality stated that the campaign reaffirms its commitment to regulating land use and curbing infringements in line with the governorate’s development vision, while fostering a sustainable and well-planned urban environment.

According to officials, responses to violations vary depending on the circumstances. As an initial step, encroachers are notified of detected violations and advised to cease the infringement. “Non-compliance results in immediate removal or referral to the appropriate authorities,” the municipality said.

The statement outlined the sequence of actions taken when a violation is detected. Sites are first marked with notices requesting individuals to present valid ownership documents at the municipal office. If there is no response, teams coordinate with local authorities, including sheikhs, to identify and locate the violators. Continued non-response leads to formal violation reports and referral for prosecution.

The municipality urged individuals occupying government land without authorisation to vacate voluntarily, noting that such infringements impede planned housing projects and may pose safety risks due to their presence in unsuitable locations.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

