Bahrain - A legislation that could have banned expatriates from turning their tourist (visit) visas into work permits has been unanimously vetoed by the Shura Council yesterday.

The government had drafted the amendments to the 1965 Foreigners (Migration and Residency) Law based on a proposal by a group of MPs.

The Cabinet has also earlier called for a rethink, telling MPs that new rules issued in February last year were aimed at cracking down on the misuse of tourist visas and the bill was unnecessary.

It will now be presented to Parliament for a second vote, and if each chamber insists on its stand then the issue will get shelved.

Under the new rules that were introduced in February last year, a visit visa can no longer be converted into a work or dependent visa without a sponsor.

However, visit visas with a sponsor can be transferred to a work or dependent visa for a revised fee of BD250, instead of the previous BD60, only if it is for the same sponsor.

Shura foreign affairs, defence and national security committee chairman Dr Ali Al Rumaihi said Bahrain’s legislative policy has historically left visa regulations and conversions under the jurisdiction of administrative decisions.

He added that the goal of preventing the conversion of visit visas into work permits had already been achieved through the new rules introduced in February last year.

Committee rapporteur Nancy Khadoury pointed out that the proposed legislation contradicted the general rule established in Article 18 of the same law, which states that, ‘foreigners can be granted or have their residence permits renewed only if they can support themselves and their dependents (if any) in Bahrain’.

“The conversion of any type of entry visa into a residence permit for work is allowed, provided the applicant meets the required conditions.

“The authority overseeing residence permits has the discretion to grant, renew or limit the validity of a residence permit based on periodic legal reviews.”

Shura Council financial and economic affairs committee chairman Khalid Al Maskati said the proposed amendments would have harmed Bahraini employment as many investors would have seen it as interference and added to the cost of hiring expats when setting up a business.

“Bahrainis are in demand when foreign investors come here, but they may need others, so they would want to check possible employees to fill up vacancies,” he added.

“When we ban turning visit visas, it means interfering in foreign investors’ set-up plans and possible operational direction.

“If they want to hire expats, they will pay more, so the guarantees are already there, and Bahraini spots are protected.”

Shura Council member Ali Al Aradi said existing rules are more flexible considering that some who may come on tourist visas would find trouble with their mother nation going and coming again.

Interior Ministry Under-Secretary for Legislative Affairs Rashid Bunajma said that the existing law was sufficient to achieve the intended objectives of the proposed bill.

He said the government has issued several decisions which prohibit granting entry visas to non-Bahrainis intending to work, unless they obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Immigration and Passports Directorate.

Mr Bunajma also explained that the NOC was only issued after securing a work permit or sponsorship by the contracting government entity.

He noted that the percentage of visit visas being converted into work visas had decreased by more than 87 per cent following the introduction of new rules.

