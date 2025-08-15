Doha, Qatar: HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued Thursday the Amiri Decision No 25 of 2025 appointing the Board of Directors of Qatar Central Bank (QCB).



The Decision stipulated that the QCB Board of Directors shall be chaired by HE Governor of QCB Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani, with HE Deputy Governor of QCB Sheikh Ahmed bin Khaled bin Sultan Al-Thani as Vice-Chairman, along with the following members: HE Dr. Saleh bin Mohammed Al Nabit, HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, HE Dr. Tamy bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Binali, and Dr. Khalid Nasser Al Khater.



The Decision stipulated that the membership of the Board is four years renewable for a similar period or multiple periods.



The decision stipulated its implementation and enforcement, and that it be published in the Official Gazette.

