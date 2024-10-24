Musandam – Musandam is witnessing growth in housing and urban planning, driven by efforts to enhance its infrastructure and support economic development. This progress reflects the government’s ongoing initiatives to enhance the governorate’s urban strategy, aligning it with Oman’s broader development goals.

In the first half of 2024, the Directorate General of Housing and Urban Planning in Musandam signed 19 usufruct agreements with private companies. These agreements represent investments worth over RO58,000 in sectors such as industry, agriculture and quarries.

Sayyid Ibrahim bin Saeed al Busaidi, Governor of Musandam, underscored the importance of expanding services across the governorate and announced the establishment of a new office for housing services and urban planning in Madha. “This new office will improve service coverage throughout Musandam,” he said.

Ali bin Ahmed al Maashani, Director-General of Housing and Urban Planning in the governorate, highlighted a notable rise in real estate transactions, with the total value exceeding RO5mn in the first half of 2024. He also reported a 5.2% increase in foreign real estate trading in the second quarter of the year, compared to the first.

Among key projects in the pipeline is an integrated residential plan in Kumzar village with comprehensive infrastructure. Worth over RO4.2mn, the project will feature a 3.5km mountain road and 2.7km of internal roads. The plan includes 150 residential plots, three investment sites and 14 industrial plots. Essential facilities such as a government school, health centre, mosque and public council are part of the project. In addition, 20 housing units are planned for social housing beneficiaries, with a budget exceeding RO1.5mn.

The governorate has already provided housing assistance worth RO650,000 to 36 beneficiaries this year. Sixty new housing units, valued at more than RO2.6mn, are in the pipeline, including 20 units in Kumzar.

Another major development is a project in Nakheel Hills, which will offer 536 residential units over an area of more than 635,000sqm with an investment of over RO70mn. This project aims to provide a modern residential environment for the local community. Additionally, an urban renewal project spread over more than 672,000sqm in underway in Dibba and includes the Dibba Port area.

