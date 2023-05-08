The World Bank Group (WBG) has funded more than 175 projects in Egypt so far with over $25 billion, Minister of International Cooperation and WBG’s Governor in Egypt Rania Al-Mashat said on May 7th.

The minister’s remarks came on the sidelines of the launching ceremony of the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) 2023-2027 between Egypt and WBG.

The country’s current development cooperation portfolio with the World Bank comprises 15 projects across various sectors, including education, health, transport, social protection, petroleum, food security, and environment, at a total value of $7 billion, the minister noted.

The portfolio also includes 23 projects for technical and advisory support and building abilities, she added.

Earlier in March, the World Bank approved a new CPF 2023-2027 with Egypt in compliance with the country’s sustainable development strategy (SDS), Egypt Vision 2030, and the National Climate Change Strategy (NCCS) 2050.

