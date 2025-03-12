Arab Finance: The US dollar rate traded at EGP 50.55 for buying and EGP 50.65 for selling at Banque Misr on Tuesday at 11:02 am.

Likewise, the USD recorded EGP 50.55 for purchasing and EGP 50.65 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) at 1:13 pm.

Also at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB), the USD traded at EGP 50.55 for buying and EGP 50.65 for selling.

