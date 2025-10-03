UAE-based Gulftainer aims to invest $1 billion in Egypt in container terminal management and port logistics services, the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS) announced.

The announcement came during Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir’s participation in the World Maritime Transport Conference in Dubai.

Operating in 10 countries, Gulftainer unveiled plans to invest in one of the Egyptian ports, such as East Port Said, Alexandria, and Damietta.

El-Wazir emphasized the importance of the company's entry into the Egyptian market, affirming that its strategic location on the map makes it the ideal destination for major investments.

The two parties also agreed that a delegation from the company would visit Egypt soon to closely examine investment opportunities in coordination with the Egyptian Commercial Office in Dubai.

Later on, they will sign contracts to manage and operate one of the container terminals and logistics zones, in line with the group’s aspirations and investment volume.

Abdel Aziz Elsherif, Head of the ECS, noted that the Emirati investments in Egypt reached approximately $21.8 billion by the end of February 2025, distributed across 2,139 companies.

