Tunisia - Tunisian startup «Kumulus" won the AgVenture start-up competition of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Winners are Tunisia's Kumulus, Turkish Biftek and Hungarian Smapp Lab. They were awarded at the Consumer Rules Summit, an event organised by the EBRD from April 24 to 25 in Zagreb, Croatia.

Kumulus is a Tunisian company that produces and operates machines replicating the dew phenomenon, sustainably producing fresh water.

It has created solar-powered atmospheric water generators that produce 20 to 30 litres of drinking water per day. The aim is to help improve access to drinking water.

The winning start-ups will benefit from tailored advisory support worth up to €80,000 via the Star Venture programme and a €10,000 grant for additional services, as well as networking and visibility opportunities at international fora.

Tunisian start-up Seabex, were runners up along two Bulgarian startups: Cuppfee and Ondo. They will, each, receive up to €50,000 for tailored advisory and a further €10,000 grant.

Seabex provides farmers with artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions to improve irrigation and conserve water.

EBRD AgVenture supports innovative early-stage agribusiness ventures and aims to tackle the major problems faced by food systems, such as food production efficiency, climate change and the inclusion of target groups and small businesses in global value chains.

