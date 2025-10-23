Expo City Dubai has been awarded global “rising star” free zone for 2025 by fDi Intelligence, a leading Financial Times publication, cementing the city’s position as a thriving business hub and reflecting its world-class connectivity, innovation-driven ecosystem and commitment to sustainability.

The accolade, part of the fDi’s 2025 Global Free Zones of the Year Awards, highlights Expo City Dubai as a dynamic community that supports businesses of all sizes, enabling entrepreneurship and investment through its strategic location, future-ready infrastructure, smart city technologies and supportive regulatory framework.

Najeeb Mohammed Al Ali, Executive Director, Expo City Dubai Authority, said: “This prestigious award is testament to Expo City Dubai’s commitment to offering an unparalleled business environment where innovation meets impact. Designed for growth and collaboration, we’re creating a vibrant, connected, people-centric city where all companies – from start-ups to established multi-nationals – can thrive, contributing to the emirate’s growth while shaping a more sustainable future.”

As Dubai's development expands southwards, Expo City – one of five key urban centres on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan – stands out as a mixed-use urban hub that integrates living, working and leisure. Located just 15 minutes from Jebel Ali Port and adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport, it offers direct access to global markets, seamlessly linking aviation, maritime and road transport networks and served by major highways and its own metro station.

The 2025 fDI Intelligence awards received a total of 80 submissions from zones across the world, with 16 entries to the “Rising Star” category for zones launched after December 31 2022. The judging panel evaluated target sectors, the advantages offered to prospective tenants and recent decisions by companies to locate or expand within them.

Expo City’s flexible and comprehensive business packages attract a wide range of companies that enjoy competitive benefits, including 100 per cent foreign ownership, full repatriation of capital and profits, dual licensing and multi-year licences. At the same time, the city’s walkable, campus-style environment prioritises social connection, wellbeing and work-life balance, with premium office space, located in LEED Platinum- and Gold-certified buildings, reflecting a commitment to creating a healthy community.

In the first half of 2025, Expo City saw an 82 per cent increase in companies leasing premises versus the same period in 2024, highlighting its ongoing success in attracting tenants and reinforcing its role as a key driver of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). The city is now home to global industry leaders such as Nestlé, Siemens Energy, Siemens Industrial, ENGIE, Fujitec Healthcare Solutions, Krohne and Emirates Group’s Ebdaa innovation hub as well as several startups and SMEs. Global logistics company DP World will also relocate its headquarters to the city.

Built on the legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai and its hosting of COP28, sustainability is central to Expo City’s identity, aligned with national initiatives such as the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategy. The city nurtures innovative businesses and pioneers committed to driving meaningful progress toward a more sustainable and equitable future and has become a go-to destination for globally significant events.

From 27-29 October, Expo City will stage one of the world’s largest, most diverse gatherings of mayors and city and business leaders at the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit & Mayors’ Forum, addressing crucial challenges facing cities worldwide.

