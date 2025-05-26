Tunis – The Prime Ministry, on Saturday afternoon, announced the main pillars of the state's economic and social programme following a Cabinet meeting held on the same day at the Government Palace in Kasbah, chaired by Prime Minister, Sara Zaafrani Zenzri.

The state's economic and social programme covers several key sectors, including health, finance, education, science, industry, energy, youth, sports, culture, administration, and various public services, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

Promoting Employment and Improving Living Standards

The programme primarily focuses on employment, improving living standards, strengthening the social protection system, and enhancing human capital, particularly by developing social policies to achieve social justice. Several measures will be adopted to preserve the purchasing power of low- and middle-income groups, expand social support for vulnerable populations, and provide guidance and assistance for project startups, the statement noted.

Additionally, the programme aims to accelerate measures related to income improvement, boost economic and social integration mechanisms, create job opportunities, ensure decent working conditions, and eliminate precarious employment. It also seeks to facilitate access to housing, strengthen social cohesion, enhance public services, and develop social security and coverage systems.

Implementing Legislative Reforms

The state's economic and social programme also includes legislative reforms as a fundamental lever to translate economic and social approaches into tangible reality, adapting the legal framework to the current phase's requirements and challenges, according to the same source.

Reforming the education system

The programme also focuses on reforming and developing the education, higher education, and vocational training systems to align with labor market demands. It aims to improve the healthcare system, promote cultural, youth, and sports activities to enhance human capital, and boost investment within a comprehensive framework that encourages entrepreneurship and fosters its culture and improves the business climate.

Driving investment in a comprehensive framework

This approach is also based on promoting investment through a holistic strategy that includes liberating private initiative, spreading a culture of entrepreneurship, improving the business environment, optimising real estate assets, advancing public projects, and developing transport infrastructure. This involves modernising ports and airports, strengthening rail networks, expanding road networks, enhancing trade, territorial planning, ensuring food security, developing industry and tourism, digitising public services, protecting the economic fabric, regulating imports, supporting exports, streamlining customs procedures, and enforcing trade defence mechanisms.

The state programme also includes accelerating the energy transition and increasing the share of renewable energy in electricity production to address growing climate and energy challenges, protecting the coastline, and promoting a circular economy.

Boosting regional development dynamics

The programme adopts a regional development approach based on constitutional principles to drive growth in regions, which will contribute to shaping their priorities through a new participatory methodology.

This process starts with proposing programmes and projects at the local council level, then the regional council, followed by the district council, and finally at the national level.

Based on this, the 2026-2030 Development Plan will be prepared, alongside supporting the system of communitarian enterprises, the statement added.

Advancing the digital transformation of administration

The programme also includes the digital transformation of the administration, accelerating interconnections that will serve as a pivotal lever for the state's economic and social programme. This transformation will modernise administration, ensure transparency, facilitate transactions, open new horizons for the digital economy, stimulate youth initiatives, develop remote administrative services, advance the digital economy, protect the national cyberspace, and strengthen digital trust.

The Prime Ministry emphasised that an advanced methodology will be adopted to monitor the implementation of all measures and projects under the economic and social programme.

This will be based on performance indicators linked to specific timelines, using modern technological monitoring tools to proactively address challenges, ensuring the timely realisation of these measures and projects, according to the statement.

