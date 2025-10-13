Tuni - President Kais Saied ordered dispatching a joint team from the ministries of Industry, Mines and Energy and the Environment to the phosphoric acid plant of the Gabest Chemical Group to fix what must be fixed as quickly as possible.

This was during a meeting with Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy Fatma Thabet Chiboub and Minister of the Environment Habib Abid on Saturday at the Carthage Palace.

The President of the Republic explained that he is closely monitoring the situation, noting that numerous irregularities have been detected, both in maintenance and operational procedures, which led to gas leaks on also in the failure to conduct required equipment tests within the deadlines set by accredited specialists, according to a statement issued by the Presidency.

The Head of State emphasised the need to urgently implement a strategic plan to put a definitive end to these environmental disasters, inspired by the plan developed by Gabes youth more than a decade ago.

He also stressed that there will be no tolerance for anyone who has failed in their duties, and no room for these conditions to be subject to bidding or exploitation, whether from inside or outside the country.

“Our people in Gabes, like all across the Republic, will receive their full rights, for they are the true wealth, the impenetrable barrier, and the ones who will build the new Tunisia as they see fit, a green Tunisia, free from all forms of pollution and from all polluters who are themselves polluted.”

