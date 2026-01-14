Tunis - President Kais Saied received on Tuesday the final report of the task force mandated to find urgent solutions to the environmental situation in the city of Gabes and reviewed the recommendations it contains, as he chaired a meeting of that task force at the Carthage Palace.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic, the Head of State stressed his commitment to taking the necessary measures, particularly on the technical, financial, and structural levels, to put an end to sources of pollution in Gabes pending the adoption of a comprehensive national strategy.

He also underlined that “the hopes of the people everywhere will not be betrayed, and efforts will continue to meet their expectations of living in a safe and healthy environment free from all emissions.”

The task force is composed of:

- Ali Ben Hamoud, petrochemical engineer and head of the task force;

- Dr. Samia Ben Ali, lecturer in chemical engineering at the National Engineering School of Gabes;

- Dr. Hamida Kouas, lecturer in respiratory and allergy diseases and head of the department at the Gabes University Hospital;

- Rafik Aouadi, retired director of studies and achievements at the Chemical Group;

- Mohamed Salah Najar, retired director general of the Chemical Group;

- Mohamed Ben Charrada, retired director general of the Chemical Group;

- Noureddine Rachdi, retired director in the Chemical Group.

