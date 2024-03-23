Tunisia - President Kaïs Saïed met on Friday Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani and Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia at the Carthage Palace.

The meeting focused in particular on the creation of a new Office for the Development of the South and the Desert, inspired by the Office for the Development of Rjim Maatoug and El Mohdeth, "which has succeeded in transforming these two desert regions into green and productive areas," according to a press release from the presidency.

In this context, the Head of State pointed out that the ODS, created under Article 71 of the Finance Act of 1984, had not achieved its objectives.

"Even the reactivation of this office by Law No. 94-83 of July 18, 1994 did not bring about any changes in terms of achieving the objectives set," he added.

"All regions of the country, from Cap Angela in the far north to Borj el-Khadra in the far south, must benefit from their share of development," he said.

On March 16, the Head of State made an unannounced visit to Kebili Governorate, where he inquired about the living conditions of the inhabitants of the village of Nouil.

During this visit, Saïed travelled to El Ghidma, Faouar delegation, where he shared an Iftar meal with a group of citizens.

According to the same source, President Saïed stressed the need to complete the project of the multidisciplinary development group in the village of Nouil, Douz delegation.

He underlined the need to resolve all the difficulties hindering the implementation of this project, "on which work has been suspended despite satisfactory progress in some areas".

President Saïed also called for an audit of financial institutions and public banks, since "some people have benefited from loans without the slightest guarantee or with guarantees that do not correspond to the value of the sums they have borrowed".

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).