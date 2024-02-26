Once the second parliamentary chamber is established, the electoral authority will focus on preparations for the next presidential election, notably by drawing up a timetable for the event, says spokesman for the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) Mohamed Tlili Mnasri.

The next presidential election is due to be held on schedule in September or October, coinciding with the last three months of the presidential term, Mnasri told TAP on Sunday in Sfax on the fringes of an information day on the finalisation of the establishment of the second parliamentary chamber, scheduled for next April.

He added that "the electoral law governing the 2014 presidential election maintains the same conditions for standing as a presidential candidate, with the exception of a minor difference introduced by the 2022 Constitution with regard to age, nationality and enjoyment of civic and political rights, in accordance with the provisions of the ISIE's regulatory decision."

During this information day, a presentation was given on the various stages in the process of creating local councils, the rules governing the organisation and operation of regional councils, the procedures for electing district councils and the National Council of Regions and Districts.

