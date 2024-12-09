Tunisia - Tunisia has officially joined the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, launched on November 18 at the opening of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro at the initiative of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad said in a statement on Friday that this accession enshrines Tunisia's continued commitment to fighting all forms of poverty and inequality and reaffirms its support for all initiatives in line with its principles in favour of the just causes of the peoples of the world.

This initiative embodies the vision of President Kais Saied, to build a new history for humanity based on justice, solidarity, cooperation and equality among nations and peoples, the statement said.

