Tunis — President Kais Saied had a meeting, on Friday, at the Carthage Palace, with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad, Mohamed Ali Nafti.

According to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic, the Head of State emphasized the need to review a number of agreements signed by Tunisia which have been detrimental to the country’s interests and have seriously affected its economy in several sectors.

During the meeting, the President also stressed that Tunisia will always remain faithful to its values and the principles guiding its foreign policy, particularly the principle of non-alignment.

He referred to the preamble of the Constitution of 25 July 2022, noting that Tunisia refuses to enter into foreign alliances and rejects any interference in its internal affairs, while working to diversify its strategic partnerships to serve its national interests.

The President discussed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs the situation of the Tunisian community abroad, stressing the need to increase efforts so as to provide its members with the necessary support and guidance.

