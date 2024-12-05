Tunisia - The National Council of Regions and Districts (CNRD) approved the entire draft finance law 2025 on Wednesday evening during a plenary session chaired by its speaker Imed Derbali and attended by Finance Minister Sihem Boughediri Nemsia, with 65 votes in favour, 8 against and 4 abstentions.

The CNRD began discussing the draft law on Tuesday after the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) approved the draft finance law in its entirety on Monday with 87 votes in favour, 21 against and 13 abstentions.

The ARP began discussing the bill on November 26.

