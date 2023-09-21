Tunisia - Public Prosecutor at the First Instance Court of Ben Arous Amor Yahyaoui, Wednesday, ordered the launch of an investigation into the reasons behind the nationwide power blackout which hit the country early on Wednesday morning.

Following the nationwide outage including the one that took place in the Rades Power Plant, the central unit of the National Guard in Aouina was tasked with investigating the reasons of the incident.

