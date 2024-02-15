Total electricity production in 2023 dropped by 1% to 19,293 GWh (excluding captive consumption), compared with 19,520 GWh in 2022. Production for the local market also decreased by 1%, according to the monthly report on the energy situation for December 2023 published by the National Observatory of Energy and Mines.

Electricity purchases from Algeria and Libya covered 11% of the local market's needs in 2023. STEG still has the lion's share of electricity production, accounting for 99% of domestic production in 2023.

It should be noted that electricity generation from renewable sources accounts for 2.2%.

Industry remains the largest consumer of electricity, accounting for 58% of total HV & MV customer demand in 2023. The majority of sectors saw a decrease in sales, in particular paper and publishing (-13%), extractive industries (-11%) and IMCCV (-11%), while sales went up in pumping (water and sanitation) (+7%) and tourism (+6%).

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).