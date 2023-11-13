Tunisia - The Tunisian Company of Electricity and Gas (French: STEG) will build a gas pipeline called "Ghrabat-Ghardhab-Tataouine" which passes through the governorates of Tataouine and Médenine.

This is by virtue of an authorisation granted by the Ministry of Industry, Mines aned Energy. The announcement was made in a decree published in the Official Journal of the Tunisian Republic in its November 10 issue.

STEG shall be authorised for an indefinite period to build, lay and operate the gas pipeline.

Works to lay and operate the pipeline are subject to technical rules and standards in relation to the protection of persons and environment protection.

