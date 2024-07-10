The total electricity production recorded, at the end of May 2024, a slight decrease of 0.5% to stand at 7,026 GWh (including renewable self-production), according to the Energy Situation, published Wednesday by the National Energy and Mines Observatory.

Production intended for the local market, however, recorded a slight increase of 0.3%. Thus, electricity purchases from Algeria and Libya covered 13% of the needs of the local market, during the first five months of 2024.

STEG still retains the lion's share of electricity production with 96% of national production at the end of May 2024.

Electricity produced from natural gas (STEG + IPP) fell by 2%, while electricity production from renewable energy stood at 5.7%.

245 MW of photovoltaic roofs were installed in residential areas and 314 authorizations were granted for a total power of 112MW in the industrial, tertiary and agricultural sectors, at the end of May of 2024.

It should be noted that the electricity peak registered a drop of 8% to stand at 3,073 MW at the end of May 2024 compared to 3,337 MW at the end of May 2023.

Regarding electricity sales, the Observatory reported a decrease of 3% between the end of May 2023 and the end of May 2024, due to the decline in sales by high voltage customers of 14%, and those of medium voltage customers of 0.5%.

Note that low voltage sales are mainly intended for the residential sector (nearly 75% on average).

Industrialists are the largest consumers of electricity with 60% of total demand from High Voltage and Medium Voltage customers, at the end of May 2024.

The majority of sectors recorded a drop in sales, mainly the paper and publishing industry (-17%), IMCCV industries (-13%), basic metallurgical industries (-10%) and industrial Food and Tobacco (-7%). On the other hand, chemical and petroleum industries as well as mining industries reported an increase in sales of 8% and 5% respectively.

