Tunisia - Tunisia has made progress in reducing chlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), a subclass of fluorinated gases and substances that deplete the ozone layer and act as potent greenhouse gases, according to a press release from the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

In its statement on Tuesday to mark the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer on September 16, UNIDO hailed the country's progress in implementing the Montreal Protocol.

According to UNIDO, Tunisia's climate action in this area, described as a "major step", resulted in a consumption of 325 tonnes of HCFCs in 2023, a reduction of 55% from the reference level, equivalent to 723,703 tonnes of CO2.

The country is continuing its efforts to reduce HCFCs through a 2024-2029 project implemented by UNIDO and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), in coordination with the National Ozone Unit (NOU) of the National Agency for Environmental Protection (ANPE).

UNIDO also highlighted that Tunisia had successfully established a national certification system for technicians and companies operating in the refrigeration sector, in addition to the conversion of four companies, the elimination of 80.46 tonnes of HCFC-141b (equivalent to 58,332 tonnes of CO2) and the training of 386 technicians in best practices for handling refrigerants.

Some 83 customs officers were also trained to monitor imports of substances controlled by the Montreal Protocol.

HCFCs are chemical compounds commonly used in foams, refrigeration, aerosols, solvents and air conditioning. These compounds deplete the ozone layer and contribute to climate change.

The International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer highlights the importance of the ozone layer and the 1987 Montreal Protocol to protect it.

Since 1993, the UNIDO, with funding from the Multilateral Fund, has helped more than 100 countries around the world implement projects to reduce the use of ozone-depleting substances.

In 2023, initiatives under the Montreal Protocol and the Kigali Amendment helped prevent the emission of 41 million tonnes of CO2, equivalent to taking more than 9.2 million cars off the road for a year.

"Tunisia is moving forward with the launch of the first phase of the Kigali Amendment, which aims to reduce the use of HFCs by more than 23 per cent between 2024 and 2030," said Lassaad Ben Hassine, UNIDO Representative in Tunisia.

He added that successful implementation of the Kigali Amendment, combined with energy efficiency measures, could prevent up to 10°C of global warming by 2100.

Ben Hassine, whose remarks are included in the statement, also stressed the importance of working with other Montreal Protocol agencies, such as UNEP.

"This kind of cooperation is crucial to address the challenges both in Tunisia and globally. The Montreal Protocol continues to protect both people and the planet. UNIDO is committed to providing concrete solutions," he stressed.

UNIDO Director-General Gerd Müller, also quoted in the statement, said: "The Montreal Protocol is a powerful example of successful international cooperation in addressing global environmental challenges. UNIDO, as one of the implementing agencies, has helped industries around the world to make significant changes to comply with the Montreal Protocol.

Industries have adapted and invested in environmentally friendly technologies, driving innovation and job creation while protecting the planet".

As one of the four implementing agencies of the Montreal Protocol, UNIDO is at the forefront of climate action.

The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which entered into force in 2019, aims to phase down the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), another class of potent greenhouse gases that replaced CFCs.

