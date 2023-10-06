Tunisia - President Kais Saied met Minister of Finance Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia at the Carthage Palace on Thursday afternoon.

During the meeting, the finance and budget bills for the coming year were discussed, with the head of state stressing the need to achieve the desired fiscal balance, based on the principles of social justice.

President Saied stressed “the importance of relying on our own capabilities,” according to a press release from the presidency.

The meeting also discussed the file of confiscated property and the need for the situation not to remain the same and for vigilance to be exercised so that it does not return to those from whom it was confiscated by devious means.

On the other hand, the President of the Republic asked the Minister of Finance to find a legal solution as a matter of urgency to preserve SNIPE La Presse and Dar Assabah, as these two institutions “are part of the history of journalism in Tunisia.”

