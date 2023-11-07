Tunisia - External debt service exceeded TND 10.1 billion in the first ten months of 2023, up 44.4% compared to the same period in 2022, monetary and financial indicators published Monday by the Central Bank of Tunisia (French: BCT) show.

Foreign exchange reserves fell during the past few days to TND 25.3 billion, i.e. 113 days of imports. They remained though higher than their level a year earlier (around TND 22.7 billion dinars, i.e. 102 days of imports), the BCT added.

Tunisia has just repaid a bond loan in euros for 2017, as part of the list of loan repayments for the year 2023, causing a fall in foreign exchange reserves to 112 days of imports by late October 2023.

Foreign exchange reserves originate mainly from tourism receipts which amounted to TND 6.3 billion by late October 2023, i.e. up 37.8% compared with the previous year. They are also the product of cumulative worker remittances which rose 4% from TND 6 billion by late October 2022 to TND 6.3 billion now.

