Tunisia - The Tunisian Agency for Technical Cooperation (ATCT) recorded a 20% increase in the number of placements made between January 1st and June 30th 2023, i.e. 1774 Tunisian recruits compared to 1480 recruits in 2022.

The Agency received 42 recruitment offers from foreign companies wishing to recruit Tunisian skills. ATCT also organised 14 recruitment interviews, including 4 virtual recruitments and 10 face-to-face interviews.

The largest number of new recruits were in the health sector, with 788 medical and paramedical professionals, representing 44% of all placements, followed by the engineering sector with 172, education with 172, administration with 166 and IT with 136.

As for the geographical distribution of recruitments, European countries are in first place when it comes to recruiting Tunisian skills, with 806 recruits, or 45% of the total.

Next come the Arab countries with 488 recruits, i.e. 27.5% of recruitment, then the American and Asian countries with 386 recruits, followed by the African countries with 50 recruits. Canada is thus in first place in terms of skills recruitment.

By 30 June 2023, the total number of Tunisian development workers and experts working abroad will have risen to 2,312.

With regard to South-South and triangular cooperation, and with a view to sharing successful Tunisian experiences abroad, the ATCT organised in May, in collaboration with the Comorian Agency for International Cooperation (ACCI) and with the support of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), open days in Moroni, attended by Tunisian institutions and establishments in the fields of vocational training, family health, animal health, women's affairs, archives, higher education, new technologies and the environment. The event culminated in the signing of a partnership agreement in the field of waste management and the identification of actions and cooperation projects that could be financed within the framework of triangular cooperation.

The Agency sent 72 experts to Mauritania and Ivory Coast in the fields of networks and telecommunications and South-South cooperation. In addition, the Agency strengthened the capacities of 50 executives from Mauritania and Congo, by organising a study visit for a delegation of 07 executives from the Ministry of Regional Integration and the Francophonie of the Democratic Republic of Congo, with a view to benefiting from Tunisian experience, particularly in the fields of economic development, regional integration, environment, gender, good governance and social affairs, as well as the organisation of a training session for 43 Mauritanian postal executives following the implementation of the mobile phone electronic payment platform by experts from the Tunisian Post.

In 2023, the Agency will continue to monitor four triangular cooperation projects with the Islamic Development Bank in a wide range of fields, such as health, agriculture, digitisation of financial services, trade and exports, for the benefit of the Comoros Islands, Guinea and Djibouti.

