Tunisia - The first meeting of the Higher Investment Council for 2025, held on Tuesday at the Government Palace in Kasbah, was dedicated to following up on the implementation of decisions from the Council meeting of October 30, 2024, and reviewing three "nationally significant" projects with an estimated investment value of 337.379 million dinars and a high total employment capacity equivalent to 1,274 jobs.

Additionally, the Council approved reconsidering a research and development centre project in automotive electronics with advanced technology, which is expected to create nearly 1,000 jobs for Tunisian talents, enabling it to benefit from legal incentives and privileges, according to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry.

The Council also reviewed the file of management companies for industrial and technological hubs and complexes to further enhance their contribution to the national economic fabric.

While chairing the meeting, Prime Minister Kamel Madouri emphasised the need to expedite the revision of orders and regulatory decisions that hinder investment, in parallel with finalising drafting the horizontal law to promote investment.

At the outset of the meeting, he stated that "establishing an enabling environment for investment is a pivotal axis in implementing the comprehensive reform vision of President Kais Saied, which is based on a sustainable and equitable developmental approach that encourages private initiative and creates decent job opportunities."

He stressed the importance of doubling efforts to provide practical solutions that meet aspirations.

He highlighted the importance of intensifying efforts to enhance feasibility and efficiency, internalize the requirements and challenges of the current phase, and use them as incentives to boost investment.

He also emphasised the need to support investors, address their concerns through a renewed approach that breaks with old practices, simplifies procedures, accelerates project implementation, and fosters a culture centered on supporting investment, liberalising the economy, and addressing investor needs.

Furthermore, he stressed the necessity of introducing the required flexibility into the investment process at all stages and avoiding all obstacles that have been associated for decades with legislative, regulatory, procedural, and administrative aspects.

«This will contribute to enhancing Tunisia's attractiveness as an investment destination by attracting projects in promising sectors such as technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, and boosting exports and integration into high-value chains,» he was quoted as saying in the same statement.

