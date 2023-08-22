Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir has issued a resolution amending some provisions of the executive regulations of Law No. 118 of 1975 on the import, export, and inspection and control procedures of exported and imported goods, as per a statement on August 21st.

As per the resolution, the General Organization for Import and Export Control (GOEIC) shall develop an integrated risk control system for inspecting and testing the imported non-food industrial commodities.

The resolution also stipulates the issuance of another ministerial decision on the formation of a committee to be in charge of setting the standards of the risk control system.

These resolutions aim to support exporters and importers by reducing the number of documents submitted to the related authorities and trimming customs release time, GOEIC’s Essam Al-Naggar said.

