Cairo – Trade exchange between Egypt and the Nile Basin countries increased by 32.60% on an annual basis in 2021, according to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Exports

The value of Egypt's exports to the Nile Basin countries reached $1.55 billion in 2021, compared to $1.19 billion in 2020, a rise of 29.50%.

The highest values ​​were concentrated in five African countries, accounting for 95.10% of the total of this bloc.

Sudan came in first place with exports valued at $827 million, representing 53.40% of the total Egyptian exports to the bloc, followed by Kenya and Ethiopia with exports of $382 million at 24.60% and $111 million at 7.20%, respectively. Exports to Uganda and Tanzania totalled $102 million and $52 million, respectively, representing 6.60% and 3.40%, respectively of the total exports to the bloc.

The most important commodities exported were plastics and their products, with a value of exports reaching $214 million, or 13.80% of the total goods, sugar and its products at $165 million, representing 10.60% of the total commodities, and salt, stones, and cement, with a value of exports worth $83 million, representing 5.40% of the total goods.

Imports

The value of imports from Nile Basin countries amounted to $783 million in 2021, compared to $562 million in 2020, up 39.40%.

The highest values ​​were concentrated in five African countries with a percentage of 99.10% of the total of this bloc.

Sudan came in first place with exports to Egypt amounting to $386 million or 49.30% of Egypt’s imports from the basin countries, followed by Kenya with exports to Egypt amounting to $255 million or 32.60% of the total bloc.

Congo came third with exports to Egypt amounting to $111 million at 14.20%, Uganda at fourth with exports to Egypt amounting to $16 million at 2.10%, and then Ethiopia at fifth place with exports to Egypt amounting to $8 million, 1.10% of the total bloc.

The ranking of the most important imported commodities was coffee, tea, and spices, with imports worth $233 million, or 29.80% of the total commodities, live animals, with imports amounting to $213 million, or 27.20% of the total commodities, and copper and its products, with imports worth $111 million, or 14.20% of the total goods.

