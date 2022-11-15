The Egyptian unit of the Swedish-Swiss multinational food packaging and processing company, Tetra Pak, is planning to launch a company in Egypt to manufacture paperboard with investments of €2.5 million, according to an official statement on November 14th.

Tetra Pak’s Managing Director for Egypt, Wael Khoury, held a meeting with the Minister of Trade and Industry, Ahmed Samir, to explore and discuss the company’s future plans.

Samir revealed that the company’s new factory will produce paperboard by recycling juice, cheese, and milk packages in Egypt.

