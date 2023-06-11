The agency also highlighted that the canal registered the highest revenues in its history at $7 billion during fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022.

During the 2013-2022 period, the number of vessels crossing the canal reached 186,900 ships, while the ship tonnages stood at 11.10 billion tonnes.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, Suez Canal recorded revenues valued at $2.30 billion, marking a 35% year-on-year (YoY) leap.

Last January, Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), expected that the canal’s revenues will hit $8.70 billion in 2023.

