SODIC has entered a partnership with Nobu Hospitality, the globally acclaimed luxury lifestyle brand, to expand the Nobu brand in Egypt via developing luxury hotels, branded residences, and the iconic Nobu restaurant, according to an emailed press release.

As per the partnership, Nobu’s brand will be introduced in Egypt through two of SODIC’s developments in the New Zayed area and on the North Coast.

The expansion plans include two multi-million dollar five-star hotels, a Nobu restaurant, and branded Nobu residences with an extensive array of facilities for residents and guests.

Situated in SODIC’s development in New Zayed, The Nobu Hotel and Residences Cairo is set to be developed at the neighbourhood within the planned expanse of single-family residences and exclusive apartments, forming an integral part of “The Estates Residences.”

Spanning 440-acre on SODIC’s Noth Coast development, the Nobu Hotel and Residences will offer outstanding views of the Mediterranean Sea in the Ras El Hikma area.

The North Coast luxury destination is expected to operate seasonally from May through October.

