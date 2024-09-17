Egypt’s Pickalbatros Hotels and Resorts Group has acquired four hotels in Morocco in 2024, boosting its hotel room capacity in the country to over 2,600 rooms, the group’s Chairman Kamel Abou Ali told Asharq Business.

The four hotels are Club Sango, Palmeraie Palace, Hôtel Du Golf, and Palais des Roses, Abou Ali said, expecting some of these hotels to undergo renovation before opening to the public.

In 2023, Pickalbatros group lured 1.4 million tourists to Egypt, receiving nearly a total of 1 million tourists until August 2024, Abou Ali noted.

