Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Company (Sidpec) (SKPC) has posted a 107.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, registering EGP 520 million, from EGP 251 million, according to financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 3rd.

Revenue surged 71.40% YoY to EGP 3.615 billion in Q1 2023 from EGP 2.109 billion in Q1 2022.

Established in 1997 and listed on EGX in 2005, Sidpec operates within the materials sector focusing on commodity chemicals. It has subsidiaries operating across Egypt, working on textiles and oil and gas refining.

