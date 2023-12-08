Schneider Electric has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the real estate developer LMD to apply innovative and sustainable solutions in managing several smart cities in Egypt and the UAE, an emailed press release showed.

The MoU covers Stei8ht and One Ninety projects in Egypt, in addition to LMD’s projects in Dubai, with the aim of managing the project’s systems and utilities, reducing carbon emissions, and optimizing eco-friendly practices.

Under the MoU, Schneider Electric will provide the projects implemented by LMD UAE and LMD Egypt with its smart city management solutions, including AVEVA Unified Operations Center, allowing secured control of all operations.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.

