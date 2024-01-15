Huawei has hosted its first "Egypt Internet Innovation Forum" under the theme of "Accelerating Growth with Huawei Cloud," according to an emailed press release on January 14th.

The forum marks significant proof of Huawei's commitment to supporting digital transformation in Egypt via the utilization of its data centers, services, and comprehensive ecosystem to accelerate enterprise growth through cloud services.

The event brought key stakeholders in Egypt's digital ecosystem together, from local enterprises, partners, and government-affiliated companies, to showcase Huawei Cloud services in fintech, e-commerce, and media and entertainment.

"We are committed to driving new growth for Egyptian companies and partners, as we aim to lead a new generation of cloud services. We are also working closely with our partners to build industry-specific solutions," Jo XU, Director of Egypt Huawei Cloud Business, said.

"We have huge R&D investments to provide cutting-edge technologies and have launched more than 240 services and 50,000 APIs worldwide, leading 11 cloud service quadrants," he added.

