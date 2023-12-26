T-Vencubator, an Egyptian tech startup incubator and venture capital powerhouse, has officially kicked off its operations in the market with a commitment to championing technological innovation, according to a statement by the fund.

T-Vencubator is pioneering a hybrid approach by seamlessly blending the concepts of business incubators and venture capital funds.

T-Vencubator is gearing up to launch its inaugural incubation program in July 2024. Not stopping there, the fund is setting its sights on investing in five promising startups over the course of the upcoming year.

It is also honing in on startups in their early developmental phases, up to the series A stage.

