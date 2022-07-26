Russian grain exporters are committed to their obligations regarding international wheat orders, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during a press conference with the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo on July 24th, according to eXtra news.

Lavrov said that his country took many steps to deepen the economic relations with Egypt across all areas.

There are some constructive talks regarding the establishment of a Russian industrial zone in Egypt, Lavrov noted.

On July 22nd, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal that will enable Kyiv to resume exports of wheat through the Black Sea.

