Arab Finance: Raya FMCG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, has inked a strategic distribution agreement with EV for Petroleum Services Company, the licensed distributor of PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) in Egypt, as per a disclosure.

Under the agreement, Raya FMCG will utilize its nationwide network and logistical expertise to expand the distribution of PETRONAS-branded products across the Egyptian market.

The partnership aims to strengthen PETRONAS’s presence in Egypt while enabling Raya FMCG to broaden its portfolio in the fast-moving consumer goods and automotive sectors.

