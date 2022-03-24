ArabFinance: The board of directors of Raya Customer Experience (Raya CX), a subsidiary of Raya Holding for Financial Investments (RAYA), has approved granting a loan worth up to $500,000 to Gulf Customer Experience, according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Wednesday.

The board set a six-month deadline for the repayment of the loan which is pending general assembly approval.

Established in 1999 and listed on EGX in 2005, Raya Holding operates within the software and services sector, focusing on information technology consulting and other services.

It has subsidiaries operating across North America, the British Islands, Northern Africa, Western Africa, and the Middle East.