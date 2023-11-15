Qatar is expected to pump new investments worth $1.5 billion into the Egyptian industrial sector during 2024, Head of the Egyptian Commercial Representation Service (ECS) at the Ministry of Trade and Industry Yahya Al Wathiq Billah told Asharq Business on November 14th.

He noted that previous Qatari investments in Egypt were made into the sectors of financial services, tourism, and real estate, but future investments would be focused on the industrial sector.

In 2022, the trade exchange between Qatar and Egypt recorded QAR 350 million, growing by 46% from QAR 239 million in 2021.

