Q Developments has started its business in the Egyptian market, announcing the launch of three projects in North Coast and Alexandria with EGP 9 billion in investments, according to an emailed release on April 9th.

To be announced in June, the first project is a coastal one that will be executed in Sidi Abdel Rahman area, followed by a commercial project in Alexandria with EGP 7 billion in investments.

The third one will be launched on the North Coast for EGP 2.8 billion.

Established in 2016, Q Developments is an Egyptian joint stock that owns 50% of shares of Jumeirah Egypt for Constructions, 75% of IG Capital, 90% of Q Asset Management Companies, Q Tourism Investment Company, and Q Art House Furniture Company.

