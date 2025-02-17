Egypt - PwC Middle East successfully concluded its annual Tax and Legal Roadshow in Egypt on 13 February 2025, bringing together senior Tax Authority officials, industry experts, and business leaders to discuss the country’s evolving tax landscape.

The seminar provided a platform for in-depth discussions on the latest tax policy changes, compliance requirements, and the increasing role of technology in regulatory processes. PwC specialists shared insights on data-driven tax compliance, the benefits of tax and legal technology, and key regulatory shifts impacting businesses across the Middle East.

Held under the theme “Connecting Experts, Creating Solutions,” the event emphasized the importance of strategic collaboration between the public and private sectors.

The seminar opened with a high-profile panel discussion on tax policy challenges and opportunities, led by Sherif Elkilany, the Vice Minister of Finance for Tax Policies.

Rasha Abdel Aal, the head of the Egyptian Tax Authority, led a key discussion on Egypt’s evolving tax framework and compliance strategies. Additional technical sessions explored transfer pricing, compliance obligations, and business model reinvention, highlighting the growing importance of connected tax compliance in today’s regulatory environment.

Sherif Shawki, the Middle East TLS Clients and Markets Leader at PwC Middle East, and Kuwait and Egypt Country Tax Leader, emphasized the event’s significance: “This seminar provided a unique platform for business leaders and policymakers to explore Egypt’s evolving tax and legal landscape. With rising data requirements and the increasing importance of connected tax compliance, businesses must rethink their models to remain competitive and compliant.”

Maged EzzEldeen, the Egypt Country Senior Partner at PwC Middle East, reinforced this perspective, stating: “Egypt’s ongoing economic reforms require businesses to stay ahead of regulatory changes. This event underscored our commitment to fostering constructive dialogue, offering strategic insights, and helping businesses navigate new tax policies effectively.”

As the final stop in PwC Middle East’s regional TLS seminar series, which engaged over 5,000 clients across nine cities, the Egypt seminar highlighted PwC’s role as a thought leader in tax and legal transformation.

With Egypt’s regulatory framework evolving rapidly and compliance technology advancing, PwC Middle East remains committed to helping businesses mitigate risks, drive sustainable growth, and seize emerging opportunities in an increasingly complex tax environment.

