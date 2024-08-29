Tunisia - Tunisia is keen to further strengthen relations with Iraq in several fields, including air transport, tourism, culture, energy, agriculture and trade exchanges, President Kais Saied said on Wednesday at the Carthage Palace.

Receiving Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shi'a Al-Sudani, who is on an official visit to Tunisia, Saied stressed Tunisia's "firm will to develop relations of brotherhood, cooperation and exchange with Iraq in different ways from the past and new methods of work and partnership within the framework of a comprehensive vision based on the common objectives of the two countries".

He stressed Tunisia's steadfastness on a number of issues, especially the right of the Palestinian people to regain their full rights and establish their independent state on all the land of Palestine with Al-Quds as its capital.

The head of state stressed the need to intensify efforts to put an end to the war of annihilation and the crimes committed on a daily basis, as not a single day passes without dozens of martyrs, as well as hunger and abuse by various means.

