PRE Group has launched "MASSIV", the newest phase of its landmark project Big Business District (BBD).

The company also unveiled, for the first time in Egypt, towers designed by the late world-renowned architect Zaha Hadid, which will add a remarkable global icon to the local real estate scene.

The visionary design combines Pharaonic-inspired touches with exceptional precision and detail, delivering a unique architectural experience that redefines the concept of modern business destinations in Egypt.

Spanning 48 acres in the heart of New Cairo, BBD is designed as a fully integrated destination that seamlessly blends business, leisure, hospitality, and retail in a contemporary setting inspired by global cities.

The development offers a diverse mix of administrative, commercial, and medical spaces, alongside a hotel and branded serviced apartments, creating a holistic environment that meets the needs of both enterprises and investors.

The newly launched “MASSIV” phase features 17 buildings on a total built-up area (BUA) of 40,000 square meters, with fully finished office units and clinics, as well as semi-finished retail spaces.

The project’s expected sales are estimated at EGP 19 billion, with the first deliveries scheduled within two years.

Construction partners are working according to the agreed timelines to ensure on-schedule completion and adherence to the highest quality standards.

To guarantee world-class quality and innovation, PRE Group has carefully selected its global partners and consultants, including Savills, Coldwell Banker, ACE Moharram Bakhoum, NAGA, and OMNI, in addition to Zaha Hadid Architects, who designed the project’s iconic towers.

