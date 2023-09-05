The 10th edition of Pharmaconex, the leading pharmaceutical manufacturing hub in Africa, has been launched at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo (EIEC) on September 3rd, witnessing a 117% surge in exhibition volume and a 150% increase in visitors number, according to an emailed press release.

The three-day event aims to support and develop the pharmaceutical industry, in line with Egypt’s vision to localize modern pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The exhibition is expected to attract around 6,500 visitors from more than 20 countries.

Indian participation is likely to grow by 30% in this year’s edition of Pharmaconex.

“The exhibition's extraordinary growth and influence have firmly established it as a driving force within the pharmaceutical industry,” Mostafa Khalil, Group Exhibition Director at Informa Markets Egypt, said.

"Sustainability stands as a core priority for us. Our 'Women in Pharma' initiative takes a role in promoting diversity and inclusivity within the industry,” Khalil added.

