The Egyptian House of Representatives has approved $500 million in financing from the World Bank to expand the country’s social protection program Takaful and Karama, according to a statement by the Ministry of International Cooperation.

The new financing aims to boost investments in human capital to promote the country’s sustainable development and support low-income groups.

It also targets improving institutional competencies via providing the needed technical support and investments.

