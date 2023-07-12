Tunisia - The number of Algerian tourists who visited Tunisia has exceeded 1.131 million by the close of June 2023, and efforts are being made to further streamline their access to Tunisian territory, stated Minister of Tourism Mohamed Moez Belhassine on Tuesday.

During his meeting with Algerian Ambassador in Tunis Azzouz Baallala, they discussed ways to organise trips for Algerians residing in France to the Tozeur-Nefta airport, with the possibility of spending their holidays in the region and then travelling to Algeria. They also highlighted the potential for cooperation in creating joint tourist circuits, particularly in Saharan and cultural tourism, as well as participating in international events and exhibitions, especially in distant markets such as the Chinese market.

The Algerian Ambassador to Tunisia emphasised that bilateral cooperation in the tourism and higher education sectors is experiencing significant dynamism, given that these sectors rely on competent human resources.

