Muscat – Dhahirah has embarked on a development drive to enhance healthcare, education, tourism and infrastructure across the wilayats of Ibri, Yanqul and Dhank.

Governor Najib bin Ali al Rawas has stated that these initiatives align with Oman Vision 2040 and reflect the aspirations of the citizens of the governorate.

For 2024, Dhahirah’s key projects include developing scenic facilities in Yanqul and Dhank, each spanning 65,000sqm, with a combined investment of RO4mn. In Ibri, a science and innovation centre valued at RO1.5mn is under construction, supported by OQ Refineries and Petroleum Development Oman.

The governorate is also investing in communications and road infrastructure. In partnership with Oman Towers Company, decorative communications towers are being installed, while RO7mn has been allocated for road paving. This includes 60km of internal roads in Ibri and 25km in both Yanqul and Dhank. Additionally, more than RO2.7mn has been allocated to repair roads damaged in April’s tropical storms.

Furthering digital transformation, Dhahirah is implementing business continuity initiatives and upgrading technical infrastructure. Preparations are underway for the second Dhahirah Tourism Festival in 2025, alongside plans for new community facilities, including a youth centre in Ibri, a public park and a slaughterhouse.

Tourism in the governorate has shown robust growth with 45% increase in hotel establishments from 33 in 2023 to 48 this year. According to Ali bin Khamis al Sudairy, Assistant Director of Heritage and Tourism Department, the number of hotel guests in 2024 reached 10,976 by September, marking a 13% increase over the previous year. Revenue from tourism doubled, reflecting Dhahirah’s growing appeal to visitors.

Dhahirah is also focusing on heritage preservation. Working with experts from Poland, France and the United States, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has conducted archaeological surveys and excavations across the governorate. The findings showcase Dhahirah’s rich history and add to the governorate’s cultural offerings.

In agriculture, Dhahirah is ranked third among the governorates in wheat production, yielding around 249 tonnes in the 2023-2024 season. To support farmers, the governorate provides high-yield seeds, guidance and harvesting equipment, with programmes also encouraging onion and garlic cultivation. By September 2024, agricultural and animal holdings reached 13,832, including 10,633 farms and 3,199 animals.

Water resource management is also a priority, with the Directorate of Water Resources overseeing a major falaj maintenance project. Budgeted at RO848,434, the project has already completed work on 44 falaj systems, and efforts are underway to construct ten dams and maintain four existing ones.

