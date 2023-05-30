October Pharma (OCPH) has reported a net profit after tax of EGP 41.711 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, up from EGP 40.974 million in the same quarter a year earlier, an increase of 1.8% year on year (YoY), according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 29th.

Net sales surged to EGP 212.654 million in Q1 2023, from EGP 179.364 million in Q1 2022.

October Pharma is an Egypt-based company engaged in the production of human pharmaceutical preparations.

The company’s major shareholders include the Arab Company for Drug Industries and Medical Appliances as well as the Saudi-Egyptian Industrial Investment Company.

