October Pharma (OCPH) has reported a 20.09% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax of EGP 130.739 million during the first nine months of 2023, from EGP 108.864 million in the same period a year earlier, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 12th.

Net sales reached EGP 704.372 million in the January-September period of 2023, up from EGP 540.86 million in the same period of 2022.

October Pharma is an Egypt-based company engaged in the production of human pharmaceutical preparations.

The company’s major shareholders include the Arab Company for Drug Industries and Medical Appliances as well as the Saudi-Egyptian Industrial Investment Company.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).